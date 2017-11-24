Goodna cop to face disciplinary proceedings

A GOODNA constable who used a police data base to access confidential information is expected to face a second round of disciplinary proceedings.

Daniel Denis Banks, 30, was found guilty of 19 counts of misusing a restricted computer following a hearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court in July and last week Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $4000.

Ms MacCallum did not record convictions against Banks.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the Commissioner of Police would commence discipline proceedings against Banks in due course but it was unclear what consequences those proceedings would have.

"Constable Banks made some naive mistakes in regard to his use of the police computer system however it is important to note the court found Constable Banks never released any information to any person and that he also had some personal matters occurring in his life at the time," Mr Leavers said.

"Discipline proceedings will be commenced by the Commissioner of Police against Constable Banks in due course but we are not yet aware of those exact details or what consequences may flow from those discipline proceedings."

"The police union supports Constable Banks' return to policing and continuing his career."

Banks was charged on March 9, 2016 following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

He pleaded not guilty to all 19 charges using a restricted computer between November 2013 and October 2015 while he was based at Goodna Police Station.

The offences related to the QPrime computer system which stores and maintains police records into offences, investigations, intelligence and missing people and the Department of Transport.

The hearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court heard CCC investigations including phone intercepts into another Queensland Police employee pointed to Banks.