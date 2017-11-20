Menu
Goodna cop fined after corruption watchdog investigates

Daniel Denis Banks
Daniel Denis Banks Inga Williams
Emma Clarke
by

A GOODNA cop found guilty of misusing the QPS database to access confidential information has been fined $4000.

Daniel Denis Banks, 30, was found guilty of 19 counts of misusing a restricted computer following a hearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court in July and on Friday Magistrate Donna MacCallum handed down the fine.

Banks was charged on March 9, 2016 following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

He pleaded not guilty to all 19 charges using a restricted computer between November 2013 and October 2015 while he was based at Goodna Police Station.

The offences related to the QPrime computer system which stores and maintains police records into offences, investigations, intelligence and missing people and the Department of Transport.

The hearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court heard CCC investigations including phone intercepts into another Queensland Police employee pointed to Banks.

No convictions were recorded against Banks.

The Queensland Police Union has been contacted for comment.

