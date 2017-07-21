Goodna cop faces hearing over misconduct allegations

UPDATE: A HEARING into a accusations Goodna police constable Daniel Dennis Banks misused the QPS database to access confidential information has been adjourned.

The Ipswich Magistrates Court hearing was expected to last two days but has been adjourned to July 26.

INITIAL: A GOODNA police constable accused of using Queensland Police Service database to access confidential information has faced a hearing.

Constable Daniel Denis Banks, 30, was charged on March 9, 2016 following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into the allegations.

Day one a hearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday heard CCC investigations including phone intercepts into another Queensland Police employee pointed to Mr Banks.

The court heard a recorded telephone conversation between Mr Banks and another person which indicated a possible misconduct offence.

The alleged offences occurred between November 1, 2013 and October 30, 2015 while he was based at Goodna police station.

Mr Banks is charged with 19 counts of using a restricted computer.

The offences related to the QPrime computer system which stores and maintains police records into offences, investigations, intelligence and missing people and the Department of Transport.

The hearing continues.