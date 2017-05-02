Goodna childcare recognised for their dedication to children

WELL DONE: Pamela Gunstone and Tarryn Taylor from Goodna Kids Early Learning Centre were pleased to be nominated for The Australian Family Early Education and Care Awards.

THEY may have only opened their doors six months ago, but the Goodna Kids Early Learning Centre is already being recognised for their facility and educational components.

The centre were nominated in the annual Australian Family Early Education and Care Awards, which is the country's biggest awards for the early years education sector.

The awards celebrate the leaders and services in Australian communities that are committed to the growth and development of the next generation.

The centre received two nominations, one in the centre of the year category, as well as having one of their educators, Pamela Gunstone, being in the running for the educator of the year title.

Goodna Kids Early Learning Centre director Tarryn Taylor said it was very exciting to be recognised by the wider Goodna community.

"We only opened in October last year, so to be recognised after only being open for a short period time is a great feeling," she said.

"It's just so nice to be nominated and know we are making a positive contribution to the community.

"What sets us apart from other centres is we have different studios where the kids can choose where they want to play. It is all part of making them capable learners."