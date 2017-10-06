Goodna centre Ray Baira headed to Souths-Logan

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

SOUTH-Logan Magpies have signed scintillating Goodna centre Ray Baira after a reference from Eagles captain Ramon Filipine proved decisive.

Magpies CEO Jim McClelland signed the Eagles flyer sight unseen in a sign of the faith he has in the opinion of Filipine and Souths-Logan legend Travis Waddell, who won the recent Murri Carnival with Baira and was also impressed by his talent.

Filipine, a former Souths-Logan and Ipswich Jets star, took Baira in to the Magpies headquarters for his Intrust Super Cup signing and said he was delighted the journeyman from the Torres Strait Islands had progressed to the next level

"It is a great story,” Filipine said.

"When Ray came to us this year I said to him that he would only be with us for one season. Now it has happened it is very encouraging for the young boys and the other players at our club to know there is a pathway there.

"Souths are a caring club and the senior group look after the players, especially someone like Ray who is from the Torres Strait Islands.

"Travis (Waddell) is from the same island and Ray will feel at home there.”

McClelland said Filipine rang him the day after Baira had starred in the Rugby League Ipswich A Grade grand final to wax lyrical about his talents.

A fortnight later Waddell called to say 'you've got to sign this bloke'.

"That was two ticks so I thought if he wants to play for the Maggies let's get him in here and get him signed,” McClelland said.

"If Ramon says someone can play, he can play. And Travis is a very hard marker too.

"Both boys said Ray is an excitement machine.

"We have a very good team of footy players but we don't have a thing called speed and we don't have that X-factor.

"To have a player like Ray at the club, who is unknown and untried at our level, is exciting.”

McClelland said Baira was a real athlete and that with a strong off season under his belt could force his way in to an outside back position.

"The sky is the limit,” McClelland said.

Ray Baira runs away for a try, as he did plenty of times in 2017. David Nielsen

Filipine said he was only too happy to recommend Baira.

"I said to Jim that this kid doesn't change his game and is not intimidated by any player,” Filipine said.

"I know that if one week he is playing against an NRL player he gets excited and not nervous. He will still pull out the freakish stuff he does and back himself.

"Ray is a big body, so elusive and deceptively fast.

"When he decides to go for it you won't keep up with him, especially one-on-one.

"Ray is a great support player with an X-factor that Souths will love.”

Baira lit up the A Grade grand final with a stunning display where he scored a try, set two up and was a constant threat to the Fassifern defence.

One try he set up involved fooling the Fassifern defence from a tap kick and flicking the ball to winger Ratu Waqanivalu in a moment of sheer genius.

"I've watched the grand final and all I do is constantly watch what Ray did in the game and I keep rewinding because what he did was freakish,” Filipine said.

"He was the X-factor in the game and did things that were crazy.

"There was one time he got out of the in-goal and beat five players. It was effortless.

"The try (to Waqanivalu) isn't even on video because Ray even fooled the cameraman with his pass from the tap.

"I still don't think Ray knows how good he is. He is like a little kid who is yet to discover his full potential and we are all really proud of him at Goodna.”