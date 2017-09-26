Goodbye mall, hello Booval

AFTER many years in the Ipswich Mall, Helloworld Travel has relocated to Booval Fair.

The business officially commenced trading last Monday and made the move due to the significant redevelopment work currently occurring in the mall.

"We have settled into our new home. It is a brand new, fresh location for us and a new home base. It was sad to leave the mall after a five- year stint. I am mindful that there have have been decades of service with the original Nolan's Travel,” owner Suraj Arachchige said. "There is a very loyal customer base from our time on the mall and we are already seeing a number of new faces. The move means higher visibility and foot traffic.”

For Suraj, the business is built on customer service and because of this, repeat business is very strong.

"Everything here is brand new and the format is for the consultant and client to be able to sit around a round table and have a discussion about their planned trip,” he said.

Technology is also playing its part to bring the planning alive. Helloworld has been established out of a number of very successful businesses including groups like Harvey World Travel, AMX, Jetset and Travelworld.

Terrorism has had an impact on travel plans, with London and some part of the US taking a hit recently.

Scandinavia, Ireland and Scotland along with Croatia, Malta and Japan are among some of the top spots at the moment. "The acts of terrorism certainly has adjusted destination but has not deterred travellers from venturing away from home,” Suraj said.

"The Europe early bird season means good fares for customers. You can go to Europe for around $1000. This will see a number of locals get into Europe for the spring/summer season of 2018.”

Helloworld Travel Booval is a part of AFTA, the Australian Federation of Travel Agents.

"We are open normal hours Monday to Friday but with the move to Booval we are now able to offer Saturday trading from 9am-12 noon. It has been great to already see a number of our existing clients and a number of new ones that we have met,” Suraj said.