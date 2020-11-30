Menu
Letters to the Editor

Goodbye to the bush in Collingwood Park

30th Nov 2020 11:20 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I refer to Lachlan McIvor s' article about another estate soon to be started close to Collingwood Park.

The purchase of this 27 hectare bush block is the last assault on the bush in this area. 

Imagine the complete destruction of the last remaining islands of bush, destroyed without a murmur of dissent.

Everywhere bulldozers are clearing down to the subsoil.

Apparently developers are in a scramble as this bush has been given "management of clearing" by the council.

The blocks have been sold for $13 million and the 30+ lots will reap $150,000,000 for developers.

Where were Council planners responsible for this development?

No sign of playgrounds, open areas and general infrastructure.

Lots have been gradually reduced in size.

How many duplexes will there be in this new development?

It looks like another sardine estate joins up with other similar developments, gobbling up surrounding suburbs.

David Harris

collingwood park ipswich development letters to the editior
Ipswich Queensland Times

