Good, unclean fun to be had at Limestone Park

GET grubby and grimy by rolling around in mud, sliding into mud pits and making mud pies at Limestone Park next month.

More than 1000 children will get the opportunity to cover themselves from head to toe and enjoy hours of filthy fun when Mud World takes over Limestone Park on February 9 and 10.

The two-day event is suitable for children aged one to 12 and offers play- based activities including a mud play pit, target practice, mud soccer, tug-of-war in the mud and a giant mud slide.

Run by Nature Play Queensland, the event was created to address concerns over children's decreasing participation in outdoor play.

Unstructured outdoor play, called "Nature Play", not only benefits a child's physical and emotional health but also encourages confidence, creativity and boosts their self-esteem.

Nature Play Queensland program manager Hyahno Moser said while experts loved Mud World for the health benefits it offered children, his team were more focused on creating an unforgettable experience.

"Our kids are increasingly doing indoor rather than outdoor leisure activities, which is why Nature Play Queensland was created to provide practical support for parents and communities to find ways to get our kids to go outside and play," he said.

"Mud World has become the perfect way to get kids active and engaged in healthy outdoor play by creating an environment where kids can be kids and they can experience the joy of playing outside.

"We'd like to thank the Ipswich City Council for supporting the event and apologise to the residents around Limestone Park who will have to listen to squeals of delight all weekend as thousands of kids discover, many for the first time, that they can go wild and play dirty while having the most fun imaginable."

Goggles are provided and there is a heavy-duty wash- down station for afterwards.