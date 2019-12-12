Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MUCH NEEDED RAIN: Rain brought smiles to many faces yesterday and more is predicted for today. Photo: Anastassia Perets
MUCH NEEDED RAIN: Rain brought smiles to many faces yesterday and more is predicted for today. Photo: Anastassia Perets
News

Good things come in threes: Rain on radar

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Dec 2019 12:54 PM | Updated: 3:05 PM

YESTERDAY'S rain has left many in the region pining for more.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another forecast indicating this afternoon may be a repeat of yesterday.

BOM meteorologist Jess Gardner said while it was still too early to issue a warning, it was forecasted that storms could hit the Gatton area from Toowoomba through to Brisbane.

"There is a severe thunderstorms through the south east again today, including Gatton," Ms Gardner said.

While the predicted storms could be more "severe" than yesterday's, with a possible supercell on the cards, rainfall would be slightly less.

"We're not expecting rainfall totals as high as yesterday," Ms Gardner said.

"If people are directly under a thunderstorm, they could see totals in the 40-50mm region, but most people would see less than that."

 

RELATED LINKS:

Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm 

SEE THE PLANS: Butcher shop to make way for supermarket

Neighbour fearful development could ruin his 'heritage home'

rain storms weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: what’s on in your area this weekend

        premium_icon REVEALED: what’s on in your area this weekend

        News From shooting stars to Santa Claus, there’s plenty of spectacular sights to see around the region this weekend.

        • 12th Dec 2019 2:45 PM
        Extension of cinema complex and indoor go-kart track planned

        premium_icon Extension of cinema complex and indoor go-kart track planned

        Council News The revitalised cinema complex, as well as a proposed indoor go-kart track, are...

        Ipswich basketballers part of new elite link to NBL

        premium_icon Ipswich basketballers part of new elite link to NBL

        Sport IT’S all systems go at the Ipswich Basketball Association as city officials prepare...

        The glaring omission in Carl Wulff's corruption tell-all

        premium_icon The glaring omission in Carl Wulff's corruption tell-all

        News Former council CEO's corruption commission movie cops outrage.