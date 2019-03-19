Good team key to team success in business

A LOCAL real estate agent said team selection is key to good business - and cleaning up at awards nights.

Glenn Ball, director of First National Real Estate Action Realty, Ipswich said won the highest amount of sales within their group for the year, beating agencies in some of the state's most affluent suburbs.

"It was an amazing night, we had quite a few awards for individual team members and the office received recognition as the number one office for sales in Queensland,” he said.

"There's 74 offices in total in Queensland, we're competing against places like Palm Beach, Surfers Paradise, Cleveland and Brisbane metro so there's some stiff competition.

Mr Ball puts his branch's success down to team selection. He jokingly said "it's the fish John West rejects that makes John West the best”.

"It's the philosophy in the office. For us, in regards to sales, we're all working together and we all have different buyers - that's what makes the difference,” Mr Ball said.

First National Real Estate Action Realty, Ipswich was recognised for outstanding achievement at the General Excellence and Marketing Awards, held at Sofitel Brisbane Central.

The awards recognised the best of First National's QLD agents throughout 2018, with the top 10 individuals and offices now vying for a national GEM Award, which includes an expenses paid trip to the National Association of Realtors conference in San Francisco this November, for top 10 national award winners.

Mr Ball continued the results show how successfully his staff leveraged the network's customer acquisition strategy to overcome weaker market conditions in 2018, and still deliver outstanding results for clients.

"Nothing beats hard work and a solid commitment to delivering for customers. That is exactly what our staff did in 2018,” he said.