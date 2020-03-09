Good Sports gain early edge for Ipswich title bid

SEMI-FINAL WARM-UP: A Wildcats batter looks for quick runs during last Saturday’s final qualifying match against Occasionals. Wildcats face TC United in this weekend’s semi-final. Picture: Cordell Richardson

VIGORO: It’s taken the best part of a decade but Sports are celebrating their first major achievement of the Ipswich first division season.

The newly crowned minor premiers have advanced directly to the grand final for the first time in recent memory.

“We’ve won but it’s been a long time since we’ve come in as minor premiers,’’ delighted captain Lee Scudds said.

Sports secured top spot after beating TC United outright by one run in last Saturday’s thrilling encounter.

Final round of Ipswich first division vigoro competition between Wildcats and Occasionals. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Wildcats set up the mouth-watering semi-final with TC United after beating Occasionals by 74 runs on the first innings.

Having a week off before the grand final, Scudds said her team would cast a keen eye over Saturday’s semi-final at the East Ipswich grounds.

“It’s going to be a strong game whoever wins out of TC and Wildcats,’’ she said.

“Anyone can win it.’’

Although Sports have reached grand finals in recent seasons, Scudds said it was satisfying finishing in top spot.

Sports finished with 50.5 points, ahead of TC on 43 and Wildcats (40).

The latest win was another fine allround performance with Scudds returning the best bowling figures (3/15).

Opening partner Cassidy Hammond put on 16 before Amanda Wraight topscored with 19 not out.

Lee’s sister Tracey contributed a valuable 11 as Sports made 70 chasing TC’s first innings 66.

“We all took our catches,’’ Lee said, praising her team’s effort to then dismiss TC for 33 in the second innings.

In their final qualifying game, Wildcats declared on 102 with Kerryn Graham topscoring with 28. Graham loomed a semi-final threat, also taking 6/10.

In Division 2, Wildcats secured the minor premiership (58 points) and a spot in the grand final, ahead of semi-finalists Sports (50) and Occasionals (43).

The junior grand final between Occasionals and Wildcats is being played on Sunday morning from 9am.

Finals schedule (leading up to the Ipswich Vigoro Association’s 90th anniversary dinner)

Saturday semi-finals: 9am: Division 2 - Sports v Occasionals.

Noon: Division 1 - TC United v Wildcats.

Sunday: Junior grand final 9am: Occasionals v Wildcats. Junior presentation and break up to follow.

Saturday, March 21: Senior grand finals from 9am.

Saturday, March 28: Club championships – Ipswich v Fassifern before 90th anniversary dinner.

10am: Under 14. Noon: Over 50’s. 2pm: Division 1 premiers from both associations.

Key results

Division 1: Wildcats 102 (dec) def Occasionals 28 on first innings by 74 runs.

Wildcats batting: Kerryn Graham 28, Bronwyn Brown 15 n/o, Shannon Verrall 17. Bowling: Kerryn Graham 6/10 + 1/9, Jasmin 5/20.

Occasionals batting: Gillian Chalmers 31, Jessica Fox 16, Lynne Barnes 11 +8 n/o. Bowling: Jessica Fox 4/49, Melinda Park 3/15.

Sports 70 + 30 def TC United 66 + 33 outright by one run.

Sports batting: Amanda Wraight 19 n/o, Cassidy Hammond 16, Tracey Scudds 11. Bowling: Megan Packer 2/10, Lee Scudds 3/15, Kassey Stephens 1/8.

TC United batting: Shannon Brackin 29, Renee Peters 11, Kate Johnstone 16. Bowling: Shannon Brackin 4/21, Jodie Spall 2/18.