Wide Bay's Labor candidate Jason Scanes casts his vote with wife Jackie.
GOOD SPORT: Candidate's tribute to Wide Bay opponents

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th May 2019 3:13 PM
LABOR'S Wide Bay federal election candidate Jason Scanes has paid a big hearted tribute to his opponents, including victorious LNP candidate, Llew O'Brien.

Mr Scanes described his campaign team and supporters as "amazing” and congratulated Mr O'Brien on retaining the seat, in a social media posting yesterday.

He also commended Independent candidate Tim Jerome and The Greens' candidate Daniel Bryar.

"It was a pleasure to debate policies and party differences in a professional and cordial manner throughout the campaign,” he said.

"I am disappointed with the result, obviously,” he said.

Mr Scanes also expressed disappointment with the non-campaigns of the United Australia Party and Pauline Hanson's One Nation who, he said, "received many votes across the electorate.

"As far as I am concerned, four candidates ran. You and your families all deserve a pat on the back,as you and now I know, it is not easy.

"Learn and move forward,” he said. "Labor supporters and my team, be proud.

"Your love and compassion for others is what makes Labor great,” he said.

Gympie Times

