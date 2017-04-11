28°
Business

Good service pays off for realtor

11th Apr 2017 5:00 PM
TOP TEAM: First National Action Realty Ipswich owners Glenn Ball (left) and Steven Baldwin (right) and former owner Garth Llewellyn.
TOP TEAM: First National Action Realty Ipswich owners Glenn Ball (left) and Steven Baldwin (right) and former owner Garth Llewellyn. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ACTION Realty Ipswich, a member of the First National Real Estate group, recently took out a host of awards at the organisation's awards night held in March this year. The Queensland Awards night celebrated the achievements of new owner and principal, Glenn Ball, along with a number of his team.

Diamond, Gold and Silver awards went to team members of the Ipswich real estate agency, as they scooped the pool, Glenn Ball was recognised as a top residential sales person and named Sales Person of the Year - Top Ten.

The agency took out Sales Office of the Year - Top Ten across all categories. "We were so pleased to take out the awards and definitely very proud of the team especially in our first year of owning the company," Glenn Ball said.

Action Realty Ipswich has been operating for over 40 years.

"I have been sales manager for the past two-an-half-years and prior to that I was at another First National branch for five years. My partner, Steven Baldwin, and I purchased the iconic business on July 1 last year," Garth Llewellyn said.

"I have always found the relationship between offices and owners has been very strong. We have a lot of knowledge transfer within the group. For example, Mt Gravatt office might call the Ipswich office to discuss an idea or ask a question. From my experience, it seems that we have a different culture to other agencies."

The sale of the business was strategic.

Mr Llewellyn approached Mr Ball when he was ready to sell the business.

"In a way, he chose me. I was looking long-term and was happy as Sales Manager but when the opportunity came along it was too good to pass up. It has been a passing on of the baton," according to Mr Ball.

For those who know Mr Llewellyn, it is no surprise that he might have sold but he has not really retired.

"He comes in every day, in fact we went out to two appraisals the other day. It is a long-standing business; in fact it is Ipswich's longest operating real estate agency in Ipswich. He has a number of clients who he has served over many years and he will continue to look after them."

Arguably one of the busiest markets, Ipswich city is still a hot spot for real estate activity, and according to Mr Ball there is no sign of it slowing down.

"Low interest rates are a key driver. A lot of first home owner/occupiers as well as investors are getting into the market," he said.

While new homes are going up all over the new estates across the city, Mr Ball said that the famous heritage homes are still very popular.

"They are always sought after and so well priced, in fact a fraction of the price elsewhere. I have a lot of interest from interstate."

Rental properties are still in high demand, with Action Realty experiencing multiple applications on many properties. They have well priced stock on their books in the mid $250 to $290 a week.

"Not everyone can afford the $300-plus rent. Buying is a good option for many people where homes can be picked up around the $270,000 range."

"Garth is a friend and mentor to me and it is not unusual that he is still at the office at around 9 pm, just like he always has, and we tend to leave the same time. I am part of the family. It is very special and I understand what has gone into the business. I do have a lot of goals of my own and will bring in new technologies and policy and procedures. I have to put my own stamp on the business," Mr Ball said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  better business firm focus opinion property real estate

Just In

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

It was a very long process...the application included things like mental evaluations, criminal history checks and sexual history overviews.

QR service reduced to a 'nightmare' level

The Wednesday afternoon train from Brisbane arrives at the Nambour Railway Station at 7pm. Story about a day in the life of commuters to Brisbane on our trains by Kathy Sundstrom.

This must never be inflicted on the travelling public again

Best Easter camping spots almost full

Sailing on Wivenhoe Dam.

Thousands of holiday makers to descend on region this weekend

WHAT'S OPEN: Where to stock up on goodies on Easter weekend

Major centres and grocery stores have reduced trading hours over the Easter long weekend while some small businesses and cafes are closed.

Easter bunny a bit stingy? What's open in Ipswich this weekend

Local Partners

How 'golden growler' can get you free beer for a full year

Willy Wonka of Ipswich ale has brewed up a golden idea for patrons

Flood support on offer

BIG BILL: Irrigation and other farm equipment were damaged after storms whipped through the region last week.

Staff to assist with recovery advice including financial assistance

Free movie night for Good Friday event

Phil Cutcliffe, John Nugent, Joel Holland, and Alice Macdonald at last year's Good Friday service event at Robelle Domain.

Springfield churches to hold family movie night at Robelle Domain

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

7 weird things about Easter that you didn't know

Delicious chocolate Easter bunny and eggs on wooden backgroundDelicious chocolate Easter bunny and eggs on wooden background

Find out how people eat their chocolate, how much we spend and more

INSIDE MAFS: Simon reveals life behind-the-scenes

It was a very long process...the application included things like mental evaluations, criminal history checks and sexual history overviews.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Lifestyle Change with &amp; Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 SUBMIT OFFERS

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 Under Contract!

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

In need of some TLC

25/74 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

Apartment 2 1 2 $159,900

Palm Meadows Over 50's Retirement Living has this 2 bedroom home on offer. The home is a two bedroom, fully self-contained home with tandem carport along the side...

BIG HOME BIG BLOCK!!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 $479,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

ROOM FOR A POOL + SHED

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

Discover one of Ipswich's classic homes: Gainsborough

Houses of Ipswich

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!