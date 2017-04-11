Good service pays off for realtor

ACTION Realty Ipswich, a member of the First National Real Estate group, recently took out a host of awards at the organisation's awards night held in March this year. The Queensland Awards night celebrated the achievements of new owner and principal, Glenn Ball, along with a number of his team.

Diamond, Gold and Silver awards went to team members of the Ipswich real estate agency, as they scooped the pool, Glenn Ball was recognised as a top residential sales person and named Sales Person of the Year - Top Ten.

The agency took out Sales Office of the Year - Top Ten across all categories. "We were so pleased to take out the awards and definitely very proud of the team especially in our first year of owning the company," Glenn Ball said.

Action Realty Ipswich has been operating for over 40 years.

"I have been sales manager for the past two-an-half-years and prior to that I was at another First National branch for five years. My partner, Steven Baldwin, and I purchased the iconic business on July 1 last year," Garth Llewellyn said.

"I have always found the relationship between offices and owners has been very strong. We have a lot of knowledge transfer within the group. For example, Mt Gravatt office might call the Ipswich office to discuss an idea or ask a question. From my experience, it seems that we have a different culture to other agencies."

The sale of the business was strategic.

Mr Llewellyn approached Mr Ball when he was ready to sell the business.

"In a way, he chose me. I was looking long-term and was happy as Sales Manager but when the opportunity came along it was too good to pass up. It has been a passing on of the baton," according to Mr Ball.

For those who know Mr Llewellyn, it is no surprise that he might have sold but he has not really retired.

"He comes in every day, in fact we went out to two appraisals the other day. It is a long-standing business; in fact it is Ipswich's longest operating real estate agency in Ipswich. He has a number of clients who he has served over many years and he will continue to look after them."

Arguably one of the busiest markets, Ipswich city is still a hot spot for real estate activity, and according to Mr Ball there is no sign of it slowing down.

"Low interest rates are a key driver. A lot of first home owner/occupiers as well as investors are getting into the market," he said.

While new homes are going up all over the new estates across the city, Mr Ball said that the famous heritage homes are still very popular.

"They are always sought after and so well priced, in fact a fraction of the price elsewhere. I have a lot of interest from interstate."

Rental properties are still in high demand, with Action Realty experiencing multiple applications on many properties. They have well priced stock on their books in the mid $250 to $290 a week.

"Not everyone can afford the $300-plus rent. Buying is a good option for many people where homes can be picked up around the $270,000 range."

"Garth is a friend and mentor to me and it is not unusual that he is still at the office at around 9 pm, just like he always has, and we tend to leave the same time. I am part of the family. It is very special and I understand what has gone into the business. I do have a lot of goals of my own and will bring in new technologies and policy and procedures. I have to put my own stamp on the business," Mr Ball said.