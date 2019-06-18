Good Samaritans robbed after offering help to bogged driver

Mackay Police have arrested and charged after an alleged robbery in East Point yesterday.

Mackay Police have arrested and charged after an alleged robbery in East Point yesterday. Staff photographer

A MAN will face court after he allegedly stole tobacco and a mobile phone from two good Samaritans who came to his aid.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said a 29-year-old Andergrove man was arrested and charged in relation to an alleged robbery which happened about 1.45pm on Monday at Mackay Harbour.

"Two men were driving in a car on the dirt roads at East Point when they found the 29-year-old man near his vehicle which was bogged in the sand," Snr Con Smith said.

"The pair stopped to assist the bogged driver who allegedly became highly agitated and began yelling at them both.

"It is then alleged that as the men returned to their car to leave, the bogged driver approached one of them and pushed him before taking tobacco out of his shirt pocket."

Following this, the alleged offender approached a second man and pushed him before stealing his mobile phone and running off into the sand dunes.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said after police were contacted, officers and a dog squad searched the dunes and located the alleged offender.

The man was charged with charged with two counts of robbery. He is due to appear in Mackay Magistrates today.