Good Samaritan’s brave act earns police award

SHAUN Brown never expected a split-second decision to help a police officer in distress would lead to him being officially recognised for bravery.

It was late last year when the selfless father put himself in harm’s way after witnessing a female police officer being assaulted by a male suspect.

In a situation where many may have simply kept driving, or called for help, Mr Brown leapt into action.

He abandoned his vehicle and chased the fleeing offender.

Mr Brown was among a group of Good Samaritans and police officers honoured at the Queensland Police Service Ipswich District Awards Ceremony at Ripley on Wednesday morning.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Brown said he acted on instinct.

“(The officer) had been attacked by a civilian and she was hurt pretty bad,” he said.

“I just jumped out of the car and started running after him and held him down until other police officers arrived.

Attendees at the Queensland Police Service Ipswich District Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.

“I didn’t really think twice about it, I just jumped out and left the wife on the phone, she didn’t even know what was going on.”

After checking on the officer, he managed to detain the offender by way of a citizen’s arrest.

He said it was a few minutes before reinforcements arrived to take control of the situation.

“It was a complete spur of the moment thing for me to jump out,” Mr Brown said.

Proud wife Larissa said she was shocked to hear of her husband’s actions.

“I could just hear the initial ruffling and I was on speaker through the car asking him what was going on,” Mrs Brown said.

“At that moment I didn’t know what really was going on, but I just assumed he was doing the right thing.”

Mrs Brown said she and son Connor were “chuffed” about the recognition for their brave husband and dad.

Sergeant Christine Russell was among some of the police officers recognized at Wednesday's event. (Pictured here with husband Lindsay Russell and friend James Miller.)

“What he did was something so brave, that could have really had an impact on him, either wrong or right,” she said.

“For him to be rewarded for it, it’s a really good feeling.”

Sergeant Christine Russell of Karana Downs was also among the group to be honoured for her 15 years of service.

She said many things had changed since joining the ranks at Ipswich in 2007, though her love for the job remained the same.

Sergeant Russell said it was a proud day to see a number of female officers recognised at the ceremony, particularly off the back of International Women’s Day.

“The nature of policing has historically been attractive to males, but I think we’re seeing, for a long time now, that actually female police officers can do the work that male officers do.”

