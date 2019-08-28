Menu
A Plainland man was fined $750 after police found he was keeping two carpet pythons in his home.
A Plainland man was fined $750 after police found he was keeping two carpet pythons in his home.
Good Samaritan snake rescuer dodges $39k fine, jail time

Ebony Graveur
28th Aug 2019 10:45 AM
A PAIR from Plainland has pencilled in drug education sessions after the two were charged in court with possessing drugs.

Brenden Farmer, 50, was also charged with keeping protected animals.

Police found two carpet pythons and four grams of marijuana in the pair's home on July 29.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday that before police began the search, the pair had admitted they kept small amounts of marijuana for pain relief.

Mr farmer told the court he had rescued one of the pythons, injured, from the side of the road.

Magistrate Damien Carroll told Mr Farmer he could have faced a $39k fine and jail time.

"I accept you weren't keeping it for commercial purposes or to defy the law," Mr Carroll said.

"I appreciate you were acting as a good Samaritan but the law is the law."

Both were served good behaviour bonds and Mr Farmer was fined $750.

