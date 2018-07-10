Boozy Good Samaritan four times over the legal limit

A PILE-UP involving three cars caused driver Simon Osborne to pull over to the side of the road.

His intention was to check that everyone was okay in the late night crash.

But when he was spotted leaning up against a pole near his ute, Osborne came to police attention for the wrong reasons.

Although not involved in the accident, police decided to breath test Osborne - a reading that came back at .201, or four times the legal limit.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told Ipswich Magistrates Court that the officers smelled alcohol and spoke to Osborne at the scene of the Raceview crash just before 11pm.

Osborne denied driving, but then could not explain who drove his ute to the scene.

Witnesses told police no one else had been in the ute.

Simon Andrew Clive Osborne, 46, from Townson, pleaded guilty driving under the influence of alcohol in Raceview on March 2.

Defence lawyer John Bussa said Osborne had now lost his job but managed to get a job as a farm hand, supporting two families with a new child expected this month.

Magistrate David Shepherd said it was his fourth drink driving offence since 1995, and asked Osborne at what point would he learn his lesson.

He said Osborne's previous alcohol readings had been above .15, which was a serious concern.

To the defendant's credit, however, Mr Shepherd said Osborne showed concern for others by stopping at an accident scene.

"Mr Osborne you need to understand that with that reading of .201, there can be no mistake regarding (your) capacity to drive and the danger you present to other road users," Mr Shepherd said.

"Your history suggests you are slow to learn. If you do have an alcohol problem you need to do something about it. You present a danger that that can't be tolerated."

Mr Shepherd sentenced Osborne to two months jail, immediately suspended for nine months.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.