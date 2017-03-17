Is good rain finally heading our way?

WEATHER forecasters are predicting a very good chance of falls up to 60mm in Ipswich on Sunday.

Despite a week of intermittent drizzle, Amberley weather station has barely registered a drop this week, with a miserable 3.8mm on Monday the best so far.

Things could change later this afternoon, however, with the possibility of an afternoon storm to follow a scorching maximum of 34 degrees.

There could be more showers again on Saturday, but by far the city's best chance of receiving meaningful rain will be Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90% chance of rain, with falls likely to vary between 20-60mm.

Temperatures should remain in the low 30s through the weekend.