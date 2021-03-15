Good news on radar after hit and miss rain

Rain has hit the Ipswich region, but it doesn’t look like it will be enough to top up the dams at this stage.

PARTS of the Brisbane and Lockyer catchments received healthy rainfall on Sunday night and the forecast is looking good for more.

Figures between 25-35mm were recorded at Mulgowie, Bill Gunn Dam just outside Laidley, and at Wivenhoe Dam to 9am Monday.

Gatton missed the best of it, only recording 16mm. Down towards the Fassifern region the falls were also a bit disappointing, with 11mm at Kalbar, but a slightly healthier 24mm at Harrisville.

Falls across Ipswich averaged between 5-10mm.

The good news is that there should be more rain coming.

The Bureau of Meteorology has given the region a near certain chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, with heavy isolated falls also possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

At this stage the forecast does not suggest any major, drought breaking rain, with falls up to 5mm for Tuesday, and up to 20mm for Wednesday.

The major dams in the region are desperate for a drink, with Wivenhoe Dam recently dropping to 36 per cent.

Moogerah Dam is looking even more dire at 12.4 per cent.

At the very least, the added cloud cover will provide some relief from the heat, with maximum temperatures down into the low 20s until Thursday.