Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Women should soon be able to access fertility treatments without permission ex spouses.
Women should soon be able to access fertility treatments without permission ex spouses.
News

IVF law change to end discrimination for women

by Grant McArthur
3rd Jun 2019 8:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Victorian women should soon be able to access fertility treatments without having to seek permission from the spouses they are separated from.

In an effort to end discrimination against women who are separated - but not divorced - from their spouses, the Andrews Government on Monday introduced legislation into parliament seeking to close a loophole.

Under current regulations married women must seek consent from their spouse to access donor sperm as part of her assisted reproductive treatment, even if they are separated.

 

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says no woman should be under a former spouse’s control. Picture: Sarah Matray
Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says no woman should be under a former spouse’s control. Picture: Sarah Matray

Proposed legislation introduced to parliament on Monday follows a Federal Court ruling last September that found Victoria's requirements discriminated against a woman based of her marital status.

It also honours an Andrews Government election commitment made after an interim report of an ongoing review into the state's assisted reproductive treatment.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said no woman should be subject to their former partner's control.

"The requirement for a married woman to get the consent of her former spouse to access donor sperm is outdated and discriminatory and has no place in our society," she said.

"We are getting rid of this requirement in Victoria because under no circumstances should the choices a woman can make about her body or her future be determined by a former spouse.

"These amendments are a first step towards ensuring Victoria's assisted reproductive treatment laws are fair, up to date and reflect the expectations of our modern community."

The proposed legislation also pushes to remove requirements allowing a former spouse to be recognised as a parent in circumstances where a women seeks to access donor sperm after they are separated.

In another change to the Status of Children Act only counsellors with appropriate qualifications will be able to deliver counselling services in the case of traditional surrogacy arrangements.

grant.mcarthur@news.com.au

More Stories

health ivf pregnancy victoria

Top Stories

    School baking program developing more than cooking skills

    premium_icon School baking program developing more than cooking skills

    News "They can be pushed to the margins a little bit and so it's a process of trying to gather them in (and) draw them into something that's special”

    Carer charged as old woman sent to hospital with hypothermia

    premium_icon Carer charged as old woman sent to hospital with hypothermia

    News She remains in a serious condition in hospital

    Car-tippers leave trail of destruction on suburban streets

    premium_icon Car-tippers leave trail of destruction on suburban streets

    Crime Residents began reporting the incidents on Facebook on Sunday

    Birthday pups serve a serious purpose

    premium_icon Birthday pups serve a serious purpose

    News Milestone for cute additions to Nature Centre lineup