Good news for motorists using busy highway overpass

Damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator on March 1.

THERE is still no clear timeline for when a busy bridge over the Cunningham Highway will fully reopen almost a month after it was closed but it will welcome back some traffic from this week.

The Redbank Plains Road overpass at Blackstone will partially reopen, but only to westbound traffic, on Monday.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says the overpass will remain closed to eastbound traffic until the bridge is repaired but did not confirm how long this could take.

The bridge was closed on March 1 after it was hit by a truck carrying an excavator, causing damage to two girders.

The same vehicle hit the Aberdare Road overpass at Dinmore on the same day.

Transport and Main Roads Metropolitan Regional Director Patrick Dennehy said the department was continuing to monitor the structure and it was working closely with Ipswich City Council.

“Following the incident, structural engineers assessed the bridges and determined that significant damage had been sustained by two of the Redbank Plains Road bridge girders,“ Mr Dennehy said.

“Following further assessments, TMR is now pleased to advise the Redbank Plains overpass will reopen to westbound traffic with one lane operational.”

Motorists travelling east will still have to find alternative routes.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the damage to the eastbound lane on the Redbank Plains overpass, it will not be able to carry traffic until repair work is completed,“ Mr Dennehy said.

“TMR is currently undertaking design for the repair work and can’t yet provide a time frame for when the bridge will fully reopen.

“I would like to thank the travelling public and local community for their patience while these important works are undertaken.”

The department said some heavy vehicle restrictions remain in place until further notice.

