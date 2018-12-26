Good news for motorists as servo extends 99c fuel offer

Liberty Yamanto owner Shay Elman is putting prices down for Christmas.

Liberty Yamanto owner Shay Elman is putting prices down for Christmas. Rob Williams

RARE good news will greet motorists at the bowser, with fuel prices predicted to continue to fall.

According to the RACQ, the Fair Fuel price for Ipswich is hovering around $1.137.

It is predicted to fall further, offering motorists continued relief on the run into 2019.

Ipswich was likely to have had the cheapest fuel in all of Queensland this Christmas.

Liberty at Yamanto manager Shay Elman rewarded loyal customers of 18 years with fuel at 99.7 cents-per-litre.

The promotion, as a Christmas gift to residents, was only supposed to run between Christmas Eve and 11.59pm on Christmas Day.

Instead, the service station kept the offer going for most of Boxing Day.

Mr Elman said people were appreciative of the cheap fuel.

"Drivers were coming in, there were a lot of them,” he said.

"People came and they were very thankful and they were saying Merry Christmas and everything.”

Last week the average cost of unleaded in Ipswich fell 15.2c on the previous week to $1.238.

It was the cheapest fuel in the state.

Ipswich is among the cheapest average price of the year; second only to the $1.232 in February.

Last week's average price in Brisbane was $1.270.

The RACQ has reminded people to shop around, with new fuel-price monitoring making it easier than ever for drivers to access the cheapest fuel.

Spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said regardless of whether drivers pumped petrol or diesel into their tanks, the RACQ's advice was the same.

"Before hitting the road, make sure you're doing your research on where the cheapest prices are so you're only ever supporting those servos doing the best by drivers,” she said.

"Christmas will come and go, but competition is the key to driving down those prices in the long run. Drivers can find the cheap sites by downloading the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder app.”

- Hayden Johnson