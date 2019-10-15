'Good feeling' from saving the day for elite teams

KEEN to learn Elli Chapple said the toughest part of goalkeeping was being in the last line of defence.

"I guess making a mistake could ruin the game,'' she said.

However, the Brisbane Roar development player also knows how satisfying it is when the reverse happens and a crucial save is made.

"I enjoy goalkeeping. I find it exciting,'' she said.

"I like the pressure.

"Being able to save the day is also a good feeling.

"I wouldn't have it any other way.''

Brisbane Roar striker Allira Toby helped Elli Chapple settle into W-League training. Franca Tigani

While boarding at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School and starting her Brisbane Roar commitments, Chapple got to meet striker Allira Toby, who used to play for the Ipswich City Bulls.

Toby would often take Chapple to training before she got her licence. "She's lovely, so cool,'' Chapple said.

Chapple now regularly drives from her Spring Mountain base to Karalee for work and to Logan to join her more experienced Roar teammates.

In the rare spare time she has, the former IGGS student enjoys drawing, especially animals.

However, her main goal is drawing on the experience of senior Brisbane Roar players.

"I'm happy being number three (behind Mackenzie Arnold and Georgina Worth) at the moment,'' she said.

"I'm just learning and progressing.''