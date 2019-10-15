Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY TO LEARN: Brisbane Roar goalkeeper in waiting Elli Chapple.
HAPPY TO LEARN: Brisbane Roar goalkeeper in waiting Elli Chapple. Rob Williams
Soccer

'Good feeling' from saving the day for elite teams

David Lems
by
15th Oct 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEN to learn Elli Chapple said the toughest part of goalkeeping was being in the last line of defence.

"I guess making a mistake could ruin the game,'' she said.

However, the Brisbane Roar development player also knows how satisfying it is when the reverse happens and a crucial save is made.

"I enjoy goalkeeping. I find it exciting,'' she said.

"I like the pressure.

"Being able to save the day is also a good feeling.

"I wouldn't have it any other way.''

 

Brisbane Roar striker Allira Toby helped Elli Chapple settle into W-League training.
Brisbane Roar striker Allira Toby helped Elli Chapple settle into W-League training. Franca Tigani

While boarding at Ipswich Girls' Grammar School and starting her Brisbane Roar commitments, Chapple got to meet striker Allira Toby, who used to play for the Ipswich City Bulls.

Toby would often take Chapple to training before she got her licence. "She's lovely, so cool,'' Chapple said.

Chapple now regularly drives from her Spring Mountain base to Karalee for work and to Logan to join her more experienced Roar teammates.

In the rare spare time she has, the former IGGS student enjoys drawing, especially animals.

However, her main goal is drawing on the experience of senior Brisbane Roar players.

"I'm happy being number three (behind Mackenzie Arnold and Georgina Worth) at the moment,'' she said.

"I'm just learning and progressing.''

More Stories

allira toby brisbane roar brisbane roar w-league elli chapple goalkeeping challenges ipswich girls' grammar school football w-league
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Springfield police warn of annoying new theft trend

    Springfield police warn of annoying new theft trend

    Crime Acting Senior Sergeant Ben MacKenzie said it is often reported to police occurring in large car parks.

    • 15th Oct 2019 11:30 AM
    Asian trade mission hits Ipswich and Toowoomba

    premium_icon Asian trade mission hits Ipswich and Toowoomba

    Business Commissioners to Hong Kong and India share knowledge.

    • 15th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    Police injured in struggle with car crash runaway

    premium_icon Police injured in struggle with car crash runaway

    Crime A Honda sedan crashed through a house fence and struck a tree.

    • 15th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
    Boozehound's cold room grab lands jail time

    premium_icon Boozehound's cold room grab lands jail time

    Crime A thief with a thirst for Jack Daniels ended up stealing.