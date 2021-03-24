Good and bad news for dams post deluge

ELEVEN of the region’s 25 dams are now spilling as a result of recent heavy rain across southeast Queensland, with inflows into the major dams like Wivenhoe and Somerset expected to continue for several days.

Although Wivenhoe did not receive the brunt of flooding rain, its level has increased from 35.9 per cent on March 13 up to 37.1 per cent on Wednesday morning, and inflows are continuing.

Somerset also had minor inflows but it sits at a much healthier 78.1 per cent, up from 75.6 per cent this time last week.

Seqwater said it was reluctant to make predictions regarding how much further the major dams could rise, but that inflows were slowing down.

Lake Manchester, just north of Ipswich, did well out of the rain and is now spilling.

Unfortunately, the rain is yet to have a marked effect on key dams in the Lockyer region, with Atkinson, Bill Gun and Clarendon dams still sitting at empty.

Perhaps the most notable increase in level has been seen at Moogerah, which at the beginning of March was at a desperately low 12.5 per cent.

After more than 100mm fell in the catchment on Monday, Moogerah has shot past 40 per cent and is continuing to benefit from inflows.

The bad news there is that due to the rapid inflows, both Moogerah and Maroon Dam are closed to water recreation.

An Seqwater spokesman said run-off into the dams can contain pathogens including bacteria and viruses.

“As a result, following the recent major rainfall, Lake Moogerah and Lake Maroon are temporarily closed to primary contact (in-water) recreation in the interest of public safety,” the spokesman said.

“This means activities including swimming, water skiing, jet skiing and tubing will not be allowed at these lakes until the results of water quality testing indicate these activities are safe to resume.”

Boating, fishing and kayaking are still permitted at these sites.