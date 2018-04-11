Golf day aims to get 20,000 vaccinations for PNG women

SWING FOR A CAUSE: Rotary Club of Greater Springfield President Regina Balachandran gets ready for the HPV Golf fundraiser.

A FUNDRAISING event which has caught the eye of the PNG President and possibly a few politicians of our own is being held at Brookwater on April 30.

Rotary Club of Greater Springfield President Regina Balachandran said the event was a golf day fundraiser aiming to get 20,000 Human Papilloma Virus vaccinations to women in Papua New Guinea.

She said Julie Bishop had been invited to attend but was yet to confirm, while PNG President Peter O'Neill had confirmed his attendance.

They will be attending the 34th Australia Papua New Guinea Business Forum and Trade Expo at the Brisbane Convention Centre the next day.

"It's our major fundraiser for this Rotary year," Mrs Balachandran said.

"It is a cause that Rotary endorses, we want to make sure this vaccine is available in other countries."

The vaccinations will help reduce the numbers of cervical cancers in PNG, figures show cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women in PNG and most common in women aged 15-44.

Organiser and Rotarian Mark McMonagle said the Rotary Club of Greater Springfield was working in with the Rotary Club of Boroko in PNG, who had secured vaccines at $5.75 instead of the usual $130 per dose.

With his company Sun Engineering he attends monthly Chamber of Mines and Petroleum board meetings in PNG.

"Until you go and see it, you can't believe it, they're so close to us but their lifestyle is so different," he said.

"They've run out of the ability to raise funds, but we can help.

"We take so many things for granted here, over there there are no free vaccinations, only the wealthy can afford to get their kids vaccinated.

"People are dying of tuberculosis, malaria and HIV.

"They're very close to us, you can just about swim from PNG to Australia and they have a lot of medical problems."

All the money raised would be going where it needs to, he said, as Rotary members were all volunteers.

Rotary Club of Greater Springfield will also apply for an international matching grant which could double the amount of money raised on the day hopefully seeing the goal of 20,000 vaccinations sent to PNG.

Mrs Balachandran said the golf day was also a great way for people who have never played at Queensland's number one course to have a look.

The 18 hole course should take about four-and-a-half hours to complete.

"It's a great way to spend a day supporting a worthy cause."

She said there were still places available for singles and groups to get involved.

"It's a challenging course, very unique and very special and a beautiful layout. A challenge for all skill levels."

The fundraiser held at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club will be a four ball ambrose and tee-off will be at 8am with a lunch at 2pm, finishing at 4pm.

A single entry includes a round of golf plus lunch on the day and costs $250, providing 44 vacinations.

While a team of four will cost $1000 for golf and lunch and pay for 175 vaccinations.

There will be prizes on the day, a hole in one will score you a new car.

Clubs can be hired on the day and buses will be provided to and from the venue to the city.

More information is available at www.rotarygolf.onepointsoftware.com.au