Robyn Flashman, Jean Smith, Esme Kaatz and Ros Englund at the Relay for Life golf day held at Sandy Gallop Golf Course on Sunday.
News

Golfers have a hit for charity

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 9:47 AM
Subscriber only

COMMUNITY minded golfers have chipped in for this year’s Ipswich Relay for Life, with a weekend hit raising funds ahead of the major annual Cancer Council fundraiser.

Teams hit the Sandy Gallop Golf Club bright and early Sunday morning to get the ball rolling for this year’s Relay for Life, which will be held at Bill Patterson Oval in Ipswich on the weekend of May 23-24.

The Relay for Life involves teams of fundraisers walking or jogging in a relay that runs throughout the night, and also includes a touching tribute to all the lives lost to cancer.

For more information on the upcoming Relay for Life, visit cancerqld.org.au/relayforlife.

