Golf ‘shark’ follows heroes’ footsteps

GOLF: Emerging Ipswich and West Moreton District golfing talent Caleb Marschke excelled on his way to 14th at the prestigious Greg Norman Junior Masters this week.

Playing over four days for the first time on picture perfect Palmer Colonial and Gold Coast Golf Club courses, Marschke improved consistently to comfortably reach his goal of making the 15-man cut after 54 holes on the back of scores of 88, 86 and 79.

Marschke entered the final round of the elite tournament which attracts the best young golfers from around the country and abroad in 14th. After threatening to climb up the standings with a blistering 38 on the front nine, he was disappointed to fade in the extreme heat but held his gross ranking with an 85.

The Brookwater junior fared better in the nett competition.

Taking into account handicaps rocketed him up the field into fifth, an admirable performance for the 12-year-old who has another year in the age division and will be well-placed to make it his own when he returns in 12 months. Invaders dominated this year. It was a New South Welshman who emulated the feat of former champions Adam Scott, Jason Day and Karrie Webb to claim the coveted title yesterday afternoon. In an indication of the event’s international reputation, a New Caledonian player stole second place.

Proud father Damian Marschke said the week had been a great experience which would hold his son in good stead as he targeted higher honours in the future.

“It was a learning curve,” he said.

“He had to stay focused for long periods.

“It was very hot and the courses were tough.

“There were no caddies or carts.

“He made a few too many mistakes but he hit the ball well and enjoyed the social aspect.”

Marschke said shooting 79 under pressure in the third round to move from outside the cut line back into contention was the clear highlight.

“Once the dust settles on that final round he will be fine,” he said.