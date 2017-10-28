Golf fun day for Hospice

BIG HIT: Ben and Deb Thomson of Yamanto, Brett Richards of Wivenhoe Pocket, and Perrin Ward of Alexandra Hills enjoy the QT charity Golf Day at Sandy Gallop.

BIG HIT: Ben and Deb Thomson of Yamanto, Brett Richards of Wivenhoe Pocket, and Perrin Ward of Alexandra Hills enjoy the QT charity Golf Day at Sandy Gallop. David Nielsen

AN ACTION-PACKED golf day to help Ipswich Hospice has raised valuable funds to help look after residents with terminal illness.

Thirty-one teams hit the greens at Sandy Gallop Golf Club on Thursday for the QT Golf Day, which raised in excess of $14,000.

Hospice events co-ordinator Kerryn Costello said community fundraisers were vital for the continuation of Ipswich Hospice's end of life care and counselling services.

"We have about 100 guests each year and it costs about $2million a year to keep the Hospice going," she said.

"Only half of our funding is provided by the government, and the rest has to come from the community."

Mrs Costello said the day was a roaring success, with teams playing on through the afternoon storms and throwing a record amount into the cause through raffle tickets.