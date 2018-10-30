Golf day to raise funds for Constable Peter McAulay

Rob Barrett, Adam Saul, Chris Hunter, Sarah Kane and Jane Westaway ahead of a golf day to raise funds for Peter McAulay.

Rob Barrett, Adam Saul, Chris Hunter, Sarah Kane and Jane Westaway ahead of a golf day to raise funds for Peter McAulay. Cordell Richardson

WHEN Constable Peter McAulay was seriously injured during an incident at Booval in the early hours of September 27, it sent shock waves across the country.

As a result, the 24-year-old Constable was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he underwent surgery after sustaining serious head and fracture injuries.

The news of the accident was deeply felt here in Ipswich, as one of our own was left fighting for his life.

Constable McAulay is currently in a stable condition and continues to improve every day. As he continues to recover, a number of good Samaritans and local businesses have banded together to organise a golf day fundraiser at the Sandy Gallop Golf Club on December 7.

The aim of the day is to help raise much-needed funds to support Constable McAulay's rehabilitation and recovery.

Constable Peter McAulay, 24, from Goodna Police Station was the officer seriously injured during an incident at Booval. Contributed

Llewellyn Motors business development manager Chris Hunter said they were proud to support Constable McAulay's recovery.

"From Llewellyn Motors side of things, we are happy to involve ourselves in the community, and support our local people, as well as our police," he said. Rob Barrett, from Harvey Norman, said they jumped at the chance to help a police officer who serves and protects the community

"When we found out about the golf day, how could we say no," Mr Barrett said.

"We were all pretty touched and horrified by what happened to Peter. It does hit close to home.

"This is an opportunity for our community to really become a community.

"Whenever we need the police, it is a given they are going to come. I think when a member of the police needs help, they shouldn't come to ask for it. It should be a given as well."

In order to make this day a success, organisers are looking for 30 teams to sign up for the fundraiser. It is a four person ambrose with a shotgun start. Tee off will be at noon.

The entry cost is $160 per team, with payments needed in full by November 23.

Bookings can be made by calling Kym Wellen on 0410644394 or Jane Westaway on 0432395 525.

Alternatively, you can send an email through to livin_to_breathe@me.com.