Golf day drives funds for car licence program

PLAY: Help young people in the Fassifern region by signing up to play at a charity golf day at the Boonah Golf Club on Saturday, January 27. Chris Ison ROK290417cgolf2

AVID golfers and those who like to take to a swing on the fairway are being asked to sign up for an upcoming charity day which will assist young people in the Fassifern region.

Carinity Fassifern Community Centre will be hosting a fundraising golf day at the Boonah Golf Club on Saturday, January 27 to support the Braking the Cycle driver training program.

The Braking the Cycle program uses volunteer mentors to teach young people aged 16-25 gain the mandatory driving experience required so they can obtain their provisional licence.

Carinity Fassifern Community Centre community development coordinator Samantha Caves said the program had helped seven people since the program launched in early 2017.

"Young jobseekers from Fassifern who are looking for work in the Scenic Rim area or outside the district can be greatly disadvantaged if they don't have a car licence," she said.

"This program has successfully shown that getting a driver's licence often leads to gaining employment, which in turn enhances the quality of life for young people in our region."

The fundraising day will see golfers play a two-ball Ambrose game as well as enjoy a barbecue lunch. There will also be trophies and prizes for the best dressed team.

Phone the Boonah Golf Club on 5463 1470.