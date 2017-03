UP TO 100 golfers will tee off at Sandy Gallop Golf Club this Sunday to raise money for the Relay for Life.

The 11th annual Charity Golf Day, starting 6.30am.

Event organiser Tarana Cruice, captain of the Ipswich Relay For Life team Aussies Against Cancer, said the Charity Golf Day was always a memorable day.

Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 City of Ipswich Relay For Life will be held on May 27-28 at Limestone Park.

To register visit relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300656585.