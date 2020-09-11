Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Crime

Golf clubs and metal bars used in wild public assault

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Sep 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars outside a Fortitude Valley pet store.

Police were called to Doggett St in the Valley at 10.45am yesterday after two men allegedly ran across the road and smashed up a ute and assaulted its occupant.

Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick

A police spokesman said one of the men hit another man in the head with a metal pole, causing "contusions and lacerations to his forehead".

The investigation is ongoing but the attack is not believed to be random.

Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick

Two men were taken into custody but are yet to be charged.

"Two men are assisting police with their investigation," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Golf clubs, metal bars used in wild public assault

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future star, water runner boost Tigers for shot at Eagles

        Premium Content Future star, water runner boost Tigers for shot at Eagles

        Rugby League Norths bring in new talent, loyal clubman for mighty footy battle with powerhouse Goodna rivals. See what coach is considering.

        • 11th Sep 2020 2:05 PM
        Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Premium Content Pandemic foodies get taste for Lockyer fresh veggies on TV

        Food & Entertainment LOCKDOWN has revived home cooking and a dramatic rise of the online home delivery...

        Groups call on council for rates relief amid COVID lockdown

        Premium Content Groups call on council for rates relief amid COVID lockdown

        News COMMUNITY groups hit by coronavirus shutdowns are calling for rates relief.

        FAST RAIL: From Ipswich to Brisbane CBD in 21 mins

        Premium Content FAST RAIL: From Ipswich to Brisbane CBD in 21 mins

        Council News The State Government and Opposition are being urged to get on board with the...