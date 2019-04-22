Golf buggy thief legs it from court on crutches

AT AGE 30 convicted thief Darren Hicks has more than 60 convictions for burglary, stealing, fraud and dishonesty offences, an Ipswich magistrate, far from impressed, pointedly told the prolific offender.

Hicks, tattooed, wearing NSW blues football colours, with his left arm and right leg bandaged, and using crutches to stand in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, looked sombre after six months already spent behind bars.

Darren David Hicks, 30, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to nearly 40 offences that included 17 counts of fraud; entering dwellings or premises to steal; receiving tainted goods; entering premises by break; wilful damage; possession of dangerous drugs and utensils; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

His range of offences included stealing from Gatton Golf Club then using a stolen motorised golf buggy to drive off. The buggy was found by police at his home.

And he'd apparently tried to pawn a Nike driver 3 wood golf club.

Prosecutor, Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore, sought a jail sentence of 12 to 18 months, saying Hicks had now spent 190 days held in custody.

No facts were revealed by police prosecution but magistrate Virginia Sturgess did disclose some details before the open court when sentencing Hicks.

She said 39 offences were before the court with Hicks having a 12-page criminal history since 2008.

Ms Sturgess said she'd counted 63 prior convictions for dishonesty, burglary offences including shop steals and break and enters.

"For each of these offences there is a victim," Ms Sturgess told Hicks.

"You may have well had a troubled childhood but at the end of the day your status as a victim (is ended) as you created more victims."

BUGGY RIDE OFF: Thief, Darren Hicks hobbles on crutches from Ipswich Courthouse - a far cry from when he rode off in a stolen golf buggy. Ross Irby

Ms Sturgess said the courts had given Hicks opportunities with probation, suspended sentences, but even jail terms had not stopped him offending.

She said a sentence was required to deter him, but a significant factor was to now protect the community from him.

Ms Sturgess gave some brief details, saying one of his offences involved stealing two nail guns from a Bunnings hardware store in June that were valued at $799 each. And when Hicks did this he caused damage.

Hicks committed a break and enter from Lockyer Valley Motors to steal tools, and a break and enter at Energex last June to steal copper wire valued at $500.

A series of frauds involved a stolen bankcard that he used to obtain $100, and goods valued at $77, $81, $99, $49 and $71.47.

He was also found with a stolen car after its owner woke up on October 8 last year to find it stolen along with her bankcards.

"You were found with it within 24 hours of it being stolen. And had used it many times," Ms Sturgess said.

"You were not charged with burglary but convicted of receiving (tainted property).

"And if it wasn't you then you were very close to the person who was - given the short time that you were found using it."

"You had a (stolen) credit card and were driving around in a stolen motor vehicle, very significant circumstances."

Ms Sturgess said there was also a stolen golf buggy offence.

"It is very difficult to know what to do with you but to lock you up," she said.

"The primary factor seems to be the protection of the community. There are 63 prior convictions for dishonesty with a lot more to be added today Mr Hicks."

Hicks was sentenced to 18 months jail on some offences and lesser jail terms on others.

And given immediate parole release having now served six months - or one-third of that sentence.

He was later seen to leave the police watch house court precinct on crutches heading off down the street.