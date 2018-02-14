LIGHTS SHOW: Severe storm threat eases

UPDATE:

The Bureau says weather conditions have eased.

A general storm warning remains across the southeast.

UPDATE 7.55PM:

THE threat of severe storms has passed for Ipswich with the latest warning targeting residents in the Redland City and parts of Gympie, Logan, Gold Coast and Brisbane City Council areas.

Ipswich was still included in the warning area, as at 7.55PM.

Earlier, golf ball sized hail and a 113km/h wind gust was reported at Oakey as storms spread across the southeast.

This is the second day in a row Ipswich has escaped severe weather after Sunday's storm.

Between 5pm and 7.30pm tonight, the temperature in Ipswich dropped 5 degrees, from 30C to 25C.

Today's temperature peaked at 2.47PM when it hit 35.2C at the Ambereley weather station.

Humidity hit 82% at 7PM.

Most Ipswich residents experienced a lightning show tonight as the storm moved northeast.

This photo was posted to the Higgins Storm Chasing page by Scott Higgins at Springfield Lakes.

Scott Higgins posted this photo to the Higgins Storm Chasing page from Springfield Lakes.

Sunday's night's storm produced some amazing photos.

UPDATE 7.30PM:

THE Bureau says the threat of large hail had decreased significantly since 7.30PM.

But warned residents in Ipswich Brisbane and Gympie of damaging winds and heavy rain.

Golf ball sized hail and a 113km/h wind gust was reported at Oakey around 5pm.

The threat of large hail has decreased significantly over the past 30 minutes, however heavy rainfall and damaging winds remain a threat, particularly across southern suburbs of #Brisbane. #BneStorm #Gympie #Ipswich #QldStorm pic.twitter.com/Paker1hmj6 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 13, 2018

INITIAL:

IPSWICH is in the firing line of a severe storm that has produced golf ball size hail.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest warning says large, dangerous hail and a 113km/h wind gust was reported at Oakey around 5pm.

The storms are expected to impact Ipswich by 7.35pm.

The Bureau warns at 7:05 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area northeast of Kingaroy, Cherbourg and Tamborine.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast. They are forecast to affect Ipswich, Beenleigh, Logan City and Laidley by 7:35 pm and Brisbane CBD, Cleveland and Mount Nebo by 8:05 pm."