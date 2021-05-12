‘Golf ball’ hail: Ipswich dodges worst of severe storms

44mm of rainfall was recorded at Springfield Lakes. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

44mm of rainfall was recorded at Springfield Lakes. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail

FROSTY mornings and cooler days are in store after storms descended on Ipswich on Tuesday night, bringing a smattering of hail.

It was the second night in a row the region received storms and, according to Bureau of Meteorology’s Shane Kennedy, the risk of severe storms remained on Wednesday.

Although the worst of it hit the Lockyer Valley’s western corners, hail reached some parts of Ipswich.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman’s leg crushed by car

“The thunderstorms moved over the Lockyer Valley but luckily weakened a bit by the time they moved over Ipswich itself,” Mr Kennedy said.

“We saw golf ball-sized hail recorded at Helidon up to 4cm around 8.30pm last night.”



Mr Kennedy said two bouts of wild weather rippled across the region.

“The first came through about 9pm and a second, stronger one went through about midnight and hung around for an hour or two, clearing by 1am,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

Ipswich recorded rainfall mostly in the 5mm to 20mm range, with Springfield Lakes receiving the most in the region, recording 44mm.

Temperatures are expected to drop by the weekend, with Sunday morning likely to reach a low of 6C.

“We’re expecting it to clear off overnight by midmorning tomorrow,” Mr Kennedy said.

“It will still be a bit warm over the next day or two but, by the weekend, it should really start to cool down in Ipswich.

Friday is expected to drop to 25C, with temperatures cooling to the low 20s on the weekend and a low of 6C on Sunday morning.



Read more news by Ebony Graveur.