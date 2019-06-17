Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gayndah Court House.
Gayndah Court House. Tobi Loftus
Crime

'Goldilocks' thief takes knife, iPad, nail polish... sleeps

17th Jun 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MIGRANT worker from Tonga has pleaded guilty to a bizarre alcohol-fuelled theft at a North Burnett hotel.

Makisi Sateki, was found sleeping with his stolen loot by the manager of the Mundubbera Hotel on June 8.

The 'Goldilocks' thief had stolen an iPad, medium-sized kitchen knife, and a bottle of nail polish from the property, before falling asleep in an upstairs bed at the hotel.

The manager took a photo of the offender, before observing the knife and calling triple-zero about 10.15pm.

Sateki, who normally doesn't drink, was found by police to have a blood-alcohol reading of .132 when tested after his arrest, and admitted to having drunk shots before the break-in.

The Tongan national, who is unable to speak English, pleaded guilty via a translator to one count of stealing, and one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Sateki had drunk too much alcohol on the night he committed the offence.

"You normally do not drink alcohol because of religious and cultural reasons," Mr Duroux said.

"You drank way too much alcohol on June 8.

"You've done something which was out of character and very serious.

Mr Duroux said Sateki could be jailed for his crimes, but he wouldn't be sending the offender to prison.

"For stealing you could be sent to jail for up to five years," he said.

"I'm not going to send you to jail today. The lesson for you, to me, is very obvious: don't drink alcohol."

Mr Duroux had some advice for Sateki.

"You are a guest of Australia, behave yourself. Otherwise, in the nicest possible way, go home," he said.

Sateki was fined $600, with no conviction recorded.

More Stories

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:30 AM
    Ipswich Cup tradition for father and son

    premium_icon Ipswich Cup tradition for father and son

    News The hard working father and son do it all on the side.

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Providing avenues to young people out of options

    premium_icon Providing avenues to young people out of options

    News The program received a nod for it success finding youths work.

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Our successful Ipswich Cup Day unifies city

    Our successful Ipswich Cup Day unifies city

    News Winning formula due to hard work, community loyalty.