Golden State star Stephen Curry running hot

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is all smiles after making a three-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, California on Saturday (AEST). Picture: Tony Avelar/AP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is all smiles after making a three-point shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, California on Saturday (AEST). Picture: Tony Avelar/AP

STEPHEN Curry scored 40 points to move into third place on Golden State's career list as the NBA champion Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114.

With 16,283 points, Curry trails only Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) and Rick Barry (16,447) on the Warriors' career scoring charts.

The Warriors need one more win or a Denver loss to secure the top spot and home court advantage in the West.

Curry is a big reason why Golden State is back on top despite a sometimes tumultuous season. The two-time MVP made nine of 12 three-point attempts and had seven assists in the wire-to-wire win.

Josh Jackson scored 35 points, including eight in overtime, as the host Phoenix Suns held off the New Orleans Pelicans 133-126.

Australian Joe Ingles had 17 points and seven assists as the Utah Jazz won their season-best seventh straight game, an easy 119-98 triumph over the Sacramento Kings.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-110 to clinch the Northwest Division and at least the No.3 seed in the Western Conference.

Denver (53-26) has a slim chance at the top seed and leads Houston by 11/2 games for the second seed.

Alex Caruso scored a career-high 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the play-off-bound Clippers 122-117.

Seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points and Rudy Gay added 18 as San Antonio beat Washington 129-112.

Australian Patty Mills and three-point specialist Bryn Forbes each scored 17 for the Spurs, who had lost five of eight.

Boston scored a crucial 117-97 victory over Indiana with Jason Tatum scoring 22 points and Gordon Hayward adding 21 in his return to Indianapolis.

The Celtics broke a tie with Indiana for the No. 4 seed in the East and essentially took a two-game lead in the chase for home-court advantage.

Australian Aron Baynes recorded a double-double for Boston with 11 points and rebounds.

Orlando used a franchise-record 81 points in the first half to cruise past Atlanta 149-113 to take another step toward a play-off berth for the first time in seven years.

Kemba Walker scored 29 points as the Hornets beat Toronto 113-111 while Delon Wright set career highs with 26 points and 14 assists in his first triple-double as Memphis topped Dallas 122-112.

Oklahoma City also beat Detroit 123-110, Minnesota had a 111-109 win over Miami while James Harden's 26 points led Houston past New York 120-96.

- AP