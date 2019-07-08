Golden reward: Ipswich's 'Mighty Midgets' celebrating

Ipswich under-12 basketballer Kobi Patrick flies high for his team on their way to gold medal glory at the state titles.

IPSWICH'S "Mighty Midgets'' are celebrating a terrific performance at their latest state championships, winning the Division 2 gold medal.

The Ipswich boys under-12 basketball side beat Gold Coast 55-47 in the grand final at Ipswich stadium this morning.

Gold Coast were the only team to have stopped Ipswich in the preliminary games, winning 67-38 at the Bremer State High School courts on Saturday.

However, the Ipswich team small in stature but big in heart, rebounded strongly to clinch the match that mattered.

"It was a great effort and the team we played against we hadn't beaten before,'' coach David Chettle said.

Ipswich's victory in six state tournament games was all the more commendable given they had a bare seven players on Friday before regaining a committed team of eight for today's grand final.

"They showed a lot of ticker,'' Chettle said. "Everyone just did their job.''

The team has improved as a unit since coming through in September.

"Every week they played really in the season and they've really come together,'' the proud coach said.

Team manager Jo Gillis agreed, saying the young players gelled extremely well over the four-day state tournament.

Chettle and his team were appreciative of all the home city support, especially from family and friends.

"They were rapt,'' Chettle said.

"I think the crowd helped the boys. That was really good.''

The Ipswich side defeated Southern Districts 57-46 in yesterday's semi-final to qualify for the gold medal on their home court at Llewellyn Stadium.

Ipswich's earlier wins were over Townsville 62-45, Emerald 82-40, South West Metro 66-41 and Redlands 61-48.

