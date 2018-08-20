Golden Lor serves up tasty Asian meals in Ripley

THE first restaurant to open in Ripley Town Centre has proved a hit for the region, with a great turnout on the opening night of the Golden Lor Chinese restaurant.

Golden Lor owner Ven Phammy said the launch was a huge success, with the restaurant reaching full capacity and receiving 5-star Facebook reviews for its "amazing meals” and "wonderful staff”.

"It was an incredibly busy day. Our tables were full from 5:30pm until 8pm. Customers gave us great reviews and said they would definitely return,” Ms Phammy said.

"The crowd favourite has been our home made satay sauce and spicy coconut sauce and we've had endless orders of both takeaway and dine-in over the weekend.”

"It's really rewarding to see positive feedback on all the hard work that went into menu-planning, store set-up and food preparation. We're so glad that our customers had a great experience at the launch of Golden Lor.”

Ms Phammy, who is also a chef for Golden Lor, said their dishes are a cut above your regular Chinese restaurant and they offer customers only the freshest and finest cuisine.

"None of our food contains the MSG additive, customers can rest assured we serve healthy and fresh Chinese meals,” she said.

"Our most popular dishes include the Honey Chicken, Sweet and Sour Pork and our Fried Rice, and we also cater for allergies and intolerances.”

Golden Lor Chinese Restaurant at the Ripley Town Centre. Contributed

Golden Lor is the first restaurant to grace the Town Centre which also features Coles, BWS, hairdresser, massage salon, news agency, cafe and more.

The restaurant, which seats around 30-35 people, is busiest on Friday and Saturday nights.

Ripley Town Centre senior development manager Taku Hashimoto said he was pleased to see that "the community is actively supporting local businesses in the Town Centre and we are seeing a great response from the locals of the Ripley regiom”.

For more information visit www.ripleytowncentre.com.au.