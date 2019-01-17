Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People and Places

Golden hour in a sea of yellow

Greg Osborn
by
17th Jan 2019 9:11 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.

Congratulations Em Elmore.

His post "Golden hour" was the popular choice with our readers.

Golden hour.
Golden hour. Em Elmore

Thank you to Aaron Lock, Tam Schilling, Kat Pattemore, Kylie Ferrar, Polly Wally and Sammy Powers for contributing too.

Blues and yellows.
Blues and yellows. Tam Schilling

 

If you would like to see your picture in print, please share it to our weekly post and we'll publish it in print or online.

Sunflowers everywhere.
Sunflowers everywhere. Kylie Ferrar

 

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website?

Sunny faces.
Sunny faces. Aaron Lock

 

Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story".

Allora.
Allora. Kat Pattemore

 

Busy bee.
Busy bee. Polly Wally

 

Happy faces.
Happy faces. Sammy Powers
facebook cover photos ipswich photos readers photos sunflowers
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    OP score cut-offs for every uni course revealed

    premium_icon OP score cut-offs for every uni course revealed

    Education THOUSANDS of Year 12 school leavers have landed places at Queensland universities with the major round of offers complete. SEE THE FULL LIST OF 2000 COURSES

    MAFS alert: ‘More out there’ than ever

    premium_icon MAFS alert: ‘More out there’ than ever

    TV “A lot of opinions and beliefs get thrown on the table”

    Hannah gets second chance at uni dream

    premium_icon Hannah gets second chance at uni dream

    Education Students trade holidays for uni pathway program at USQ

    1000 free burgers on offer in birthday special

    premium_icon 1000 free burgers on offer in birthday special

    Food & Entertainment The Ipswich business will mark its first anniversary tomorrow