Golden 1980s celebrated

ILLUSTRIOUS BLUEBIRDS: Walters brothers Andrew, Kevin, Brett, Steve and Kerrod support the Swifts Rugby League Sportman's Luncheon at Booval on Saturday. The famous Ipswich siblings where back at the club where it all began for them.

ILLUSTRIOUS BLUEBIRDS: Walters brothers Andrew, Kevin, Brett, Steve and Kerrod support the Swifts Rugby League Sportman's Luncheon at Booval on Saturday. The famous Ipswich siblings where back at the club where it all began for them. Rob Williams

THE Walters brothers were among the rugby league royalty helping Swifts mark 100 years at a well-attended Sportsman's Luncheon on Saturday.

On hand were former Bluebirds boasting hundreds of NRL games, as well as countless Origins and Test matches for their state and country.

Master of ceremonies Darren Boettcher said it was heartening to see the famous old boys who had achieved so much in the game looking to give back to the club where their journeys started.

He said the legends' illustrious careers were examined one-by-one, with each sibling reflecting fondly on their humble beginnings and days as junior footballers running around for Swifts.

Each reportedly spoke of their desire to play A-Grade for the club and said all of their other achievements were simply bonuses that followed.

"They all said that when they were growing up they used to look up to the A-Grade side and they just wanted to play for Swifts," Boettcher said.

"They just love their footy."

Two State of Origin coaches were in attendance.

Taking some time off from planning the Maroons' Origin assault, current Queensland coach Kevin Walters shared the story of how as a young-up-and comer on the cusp of breaking into the top grade he would fetch the sand for the team's established goal kicker Gary Coyne.

Another set of footballing brothers with claims to their own unique slice of league history was also in attendance.

Des and Rod Morris played for Swifts early in their careers before facing each other in 1979 on opposite sides in an interstate clash. Rod donned sky blue and Des maroon.

Des would later coach Rod at Manly from 1982-84 before taking the reigns of the 1985 state team and steering Queensland to its first loss of the State of Origin era.

Another highlight from the luncheon was the reunion of the 1981 Swifts A-Grade premiership-winning outfit.

It proved a great opportunity for the former players to come together to reminisce and celebrate the successes of the remarkable golden era enjoyed by the club during the early 80s.

"It was a great day," he said.

"I think they had about 75 per cent of the players turn up.

"It was a really good time and it looked like they were going to kick on into the night."

Boettcher said Swifts have had many great players, administrators and volunteers throughout its rich 100 year history.

"The club is there to help and give back to the community," he said.

"There are a lot of good people involved.

"It is a tight-knit group and they are the first people to help if there is a need.

"If somebody is down and out, the club is committed to helping everyone and anyone.

"It's a club for everybody."

Boettcher said the football club members shared a deep respect for their community and it was hoped that sentiment was reciprocated.

"It has been 100 years of good times and overcoming adversity," Boettcher said.

"Though the landscape for grass roots football clubs is challenging we hope the club is around for another 100 years."