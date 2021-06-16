Gold toilet: Sandilands’ lavish gifts revealed

After Kyle Sandilands held a lavish birthday bash costing up to $500,000, Confidential has obtained the full list of his celebrity pals’ presents.

It is the ultimate birthday conundrum - what to get as a birthday gift for someone who seemingly has it all.

In Kyle Sandilands'case, it appears the radio host's friends had all bases covered, from luxury items to the still luxe but more practical.

Confidential has gathered a list of what Sandilands celebrity friends presented him at the weekend when the KIIS FM breakfast host put on a lavish birthday boat bash that insiders claim cost close to $500,000.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O celebrating his 50th birthday on Sydney Harbour.

Hitting the phone to find out who gave Sandilands what for his big day, Confidential has come up with an enviable list.

Girlfriend Tegan Martin gave her beloved a prestigious Panerai watch, for which the entry level in the brand starts at $10,000 and going into the hundreds of thousands of dollars for limited edition offerings

Sandilands and Guy Sebastian.

On the other end of the spectrum, 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham presented Sandilands with an $8 Casio watch he bought at a garage sale. On radio this week, Sandilands said he threw Fordham's present overboard.

"Kyle has got an active imagination. He didn't throw the watch overboard. He pretended to throw it overboard," Fordham told Confidential. "It ended up on the present pile with all the other expensive stuff he requested. Personally, I was only prepared to fork out $8 on a stopwatch that would have been worth at least $30 when it was first released in the 1980s. If he really threw it overboard, I wouldn't have blamed him. I bought it at a garage sale."

Darryn Lyons’ gift.

Sandilands KIIS co-host Jackie O Henderson gave him a Hermes vase while Today host Karl Stefanovic gifted him an Hermes ashtray.

On the brand's website, a vase costs anywhere between $895 to $5925 while an ashtray is priced at $1035.

Guy Sebastian recorded a priceless remix of Sandilands favourite song, Kid Laroi's Without You plus a $200 bottle of wine, while Samantha Jade provided the entertainment in a 20 minute set on the luxury boat.

Mr Paparazzo Darryn Lyons gave Sandilands a framed fine art print from artist Formento + Formento valued at more than $14,000 while former escort agency boss Simon Main imported a gold toilet seat from Dubai.

Kyle Sandilands celebrates his 50th birthday with friends on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jeremy Piper

SANDILANDS' BIRTHDAY GIFTS:

Tegan Kynaston - Panerai watch

Jackie O - Hermes vase

Darryn Lyon - framed fine art photographic print from artist Formento + Formento - 14k

Guy Sebastian - recorded priceless remix of Kid Laroi's Without You, plus bottle of Rockford Basket Press shiraz

Ben Fordham - Casio watch

Karl Stefanovic - Hermes ashtray

Simon Main - gold toilet seat imported from Dubai

Beau Ryan - designer pen

Jeff Fenech - five star dinner at Black

Originally published as Gold toilet: Sandilands' lavish gifts revealed