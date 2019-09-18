Menu
Crime

Gold miner accused of having $1.4m of ice in car

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
18th Sep 2019 3:37 PM
AN ACCUSED Hells Angels associate allegedly caught with $1.4 million of the drug ice in his car has been committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Wayne Thomas Holland, the father of accused bikie Kane Holland, has been charged with drug trafficking, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in commission of a crime.

The 67-year-old appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court last week.

 

Wayne Thomas Holland, 67, allegedly had 12kg of ice valued at $1.4m in his car.
Police allege Holland trafficked ice between April 8 and 11 this year.

The gold miner is accused of having 12kg of the drug in his car when he drove it from Sydney to the Gold Coast.

Police inspected his car at Reedy Creek on April 16 about 2.30pm and allegedly found the stash of drugs hidden in a secret compartment.

Statements from witnesses, a majority of whom are police officers, were tendered to the court during the committal.

When Holland was granted bail on April 24 on a $100,000 surety he was placed on strict conditions including that he report to police every day.

Defence lawyer Jason Jacobson, of Jacobson Mahony Lawyers, asked for a change to Holland's bail conditions.

Magistrate Mark Howden removed Holland's curfew and decreased the number of days he needed to report to police to two.

The Varsity Lakes resident did not enter a plea to the charges.

Holland will appear in the Brisbane Supreme Court at a later date.

