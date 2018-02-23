Gold medallist keeps Ipswich jumper calm

HIGH FLYER: Former Australian athlete Tatiana Grigorieva displays the style that won her gold in the pole vault at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

SELECTED for her first Commonwealth Games team, Cassie Purdon needs little extra motivation.

However, she revealed talking to Russian-born, former Australian representative Tatiana Grigorieva helped steady her nerves preparing for the latest Commonwealth Games trials at Carrara.

"She's a really great person to talk to,'' Purdon said of the 2000 Sydney pole vaulting silver medallist who won a gold at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games before collecting another silver four years later in Melbourne.

"I had a really good chat to her leading up to Carrara.

"She said that she used to struggle a little bit and she just let me know what she did and what helped her and everything. It was just nice hearing it from another athlete's perspective.''

Grigorieva is now a coach at the QAS where Purdon trains six days a week with coach Gary Bourne.

The tips of pole vaulter and former hurdler Grigorieva gave high jumper Purdon plenty to think about in a helpful way.

"That was definitely a big factor the other day (qualifying for the Games in April),'' the Ipswich athlete said.

Purdon has also come back strongly after two years dealing with injuries to her knee, both ankles and her back.

"When I first came back from injury, the nerves got to me a good couple of times. Just getting back into it was a lot different to what I was used to,'' she said.

"The nerves were a bit of an issue to begin with but Carrara the other day worked out really well. It kind of felt like the old me.''

Commonwealth Games high jump representative Cassie Purdon relaxes before her international mission. David Nielsen

How quickly Purdon has risen was brought home on Monday when she attended a Commonwealth Games fitting session on the Gold Coast.

"That was very exciting,'' she said, organising her kit featuring gear for the opening and closing ceremonies as well as for competing.

"It gave me goosebumps.

"I'm still coming to terms with it. I'm still waiting for a phone call to say 'it's all just a joke'.''

Despite winning last weekend's high jump event, Purdon delayed any celebration.

"I didn't really believe it,'' she said, explaining her first reaction.

"(I thought) I don't think I'm chosen. I will just see what happens kind of thing.''

As for the Carrara facility being used for the Gold Coast Games, Purdon was suitably impressed.

"It was a really good venue,'' she said praising the guys who laid the track for doing "a phenomenal job''.

Purdon expects to join an Aussie team camp before starting her Games mission on April 12.