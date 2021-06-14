Gold medal swim star lifts lid on sport’s ‘toxic’ culture

Female swimmers are ‘oinked at’ and told to get ‘boob reductions’, while one Olympic coach ‘humiliates’ his male swimmers by making them wear female bathers.

Female swimmers are ‘oinked at’ and told to get ‘boob reductions’, while one Olympic coach ‘humiliates’ his male swimmers by making them wear female bathers.

The "degrading and abusive'' culture within Australia's elite swimming program has been exposed by 14 years of research that has ­uncovered a pattern of cruel and ­dysfunctional coaching practices.

Young male swimmers forced to wear female costumes as punishment for slow swim times and females being "oinked at, dubbed "lard arses'' and told to get "boob reductions'' are just some examples of the behaviour that has been revealed.

Australian swimming's toxic culture has been exposed by research conducted by former elite swimmer Dr Jenny McMahon (OAM).

Former elite swimmer turned academic Jenny McMahon has exposed swimming's underbelly. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

Dr McMahon, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and senior academic at the University of Tasmania, interviewed hundreds of elite swimmers and coaches from 2007 to present day and says the widespread "toxic coaching" habits have left both men and women psychologically damaged after their time in the sport.

"It's a patriarchal, male-dominated culture, with a guru fixation,'' Dr McMahon said.

"It's dysfunctional. It looks like all smiles, gold medals and PBs to the outsider, but it leaves a trail of broken athletes and coaches when they do not conform and perform."

One concerned parent provided a photograph of a swim coach's "humiliating ritual" where a teenage boy was made to wear a girl's swimming costume during training for an elite swimming squad recently.

"The boy did not achieve the time he was asked to do in training and the coach demanded that he get out of the pool and put a pair of female bathers on because he was 'training like a girl', in front of the rest of the squad and swim the remainder of the session," the parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

"It was a humiliating experience for him while other swimmers, some of whom are Olympians, looked on and giggled."

Madeline Groves. Picture: AAP

The boy's coach is currently on the pool deck at the Australian swim team trials in Adelaide and has represented Australia as a team coach on numerous occasions.

There has been criticism aimed at Swimming Australia's announcement it will conduct an "independent" review into the treatment of "women and girls" following claims by Olympian Maddie Groves that the sport is rife with sexism, misogyny and body shaming.

It is unclear if the review will be looking at historic episodes and Swimming Australia board director Tracy Stockwell has been announced as leading the "independent" all-female panel.

Dr McMahon said swimming's reporting system is broken and the Australian Human Rights Commission should oversee an independent review of the sport, just like it did with gymnastics.

"Gymnastics said 'let's look at the past and the present' and look at how it can inform the future to ensure safety and compliance with human rights principles," she said.

"Swimming Australia needs to consider that it is more than just women's and girls' issues as stated by their CEO Alex Baumann. It is very narrow-minded to think it is just about women, women's health and body shaming. This is about systemic and cultural issues in swimming.

Jenny McMahon in her swimming days.

"It's not just about Maddie Groves. Swimming Australia president Kieren Perkins says he cannot act on Groves' claims without knowing more.

"I am happy to provide the findings of my 14 years of research into Australian swimming culture and how it does not align with the International Olympic Committee's guidelines of safe sport."

Dr McMahon said she had suffered brutal coaching practices as a member of the Australian swimming team during her career, which left her with severe mental health issues.

She said they included an eating disorder and later led to her battling drug addiction and she has now devoted her academic life to uncovering the toxic swim culture, interviewing hundreds of swimmers.

Among the "destructive'' coaching practices in elite swimming were so-called "hell weeks'', where athletes as young as 10 were subjected to heavy training volumes despite the regimens being "unscientific''.

Swimmers forced to endure the process reported getting injured, sick or fainting.

Dr McMahon, an award-winning international abuse researcher who has received funding from the IOC to develop abuse education, said there were "good" coaches who called out the toxic behaviour to the hierarchy at Swimming Australia but who were then "ostracised" for doing so.

Swimmers who have reported the behaviour confided to Dr McMahon that "nothing has eventuated".

"The coach concerned often keeps coaching and the swimmer is often ostracised or kicked out for speaking up," she said.

Those close to Groves say the Olympian did not go through the formal process with her claims because she did not "trust" Swimming Australia. Dr McMahon echoed this.

"Swimmers are scared to report (the behaviour) ... and who can blame them when the process is done in-house?" she said.

"Swimmers I spoke to told me they have had to (make a) report with their coach/abuser present. Not to mention the Swimming Australia landline, which is listed, is not even manned.

"The International Olympic Committee and Sports Integrity Australia recommend that independent authorities should handle the reporting and that sporting organisations should not investigate themselves."

Swimming Australia has not yet signed up to Sports Integrity Australia - the government's new independent complaints handling process which was launched in March - and is understood to be working through the requirements needed to comply.

A number of elite swimmers, both male and female, have spoken about their eating issues in the sport over the past decade, including high-profile Olympians Daniel Kowalski, Cate Campbell, Leisel Jones, Emily Seebohm and Libby Trickett.

Dr McMahon's research shows "abused swimmers in Australian swim culture" often end up with a litany of issues including eating disorders, anxiety, depression, other mental health disorders, body dysmorphia and drug addiction.

Originally published as Gold medal swim star lifts lid on sport's 'toxic' culture