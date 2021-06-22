Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Connie's legacy
Celebrity

Gold Logie winner in horror car accident

by Sarah Booth
22nd Jun 2021 5:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gold Logie winner Samuel Johnson is in hospital after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

He is awake and talking but still recovering, his sister Hilde Hinton shared in a post on the Love Your Sister charity Facebook page.

She said he was accidentally struck while on his way to visit family.

"I wish I didn't have to tell you this," she said.

"Our Ambos got him picked up and tucked away safely in hospital in record time.

"The fantastical medical staff are in overdrive taking care of his sore head.

Samuel Johnson, pictured with his late sister Connie Johnson, created the Love Your Sister charity.
Samuel Johnson, pictured with his late sister Connie Johnson, created the Love Your Sister charity.

"He's awake and not too happy that he doesn't have his pants - nobody loves a hospital gown.

"Hearing his voice is lovely, but can't wait for hugs when it's safe."

Mr Johnson created the Love Your Sister charity after his late sibling Connie Johnson dared him to unicycle around Australia to raise money for cancer research.

The actor - who was crowned Victoria's 2018 Australian of the Year for his efforts - went on to raise more than $13 million through the charity.

Originally published as Gold Logie winner in horror car accident

accident samuel johnson

Just In

    Just In

      Samuel Johnson struck by car

      Samuel Johnson struck by car
      • 22nd Jun 2021 5:12 AM

      Top Stories

        Council’s $22 million roads blitz in budget

        Premium Content Council’s $22 million roads blitz in budget

        News Mayor Teresa Harding says public calls to bring roads up to scratch in the city’s older suburbs has led to a significant investment.

        • 22nd Jun 2021 5:00 AM
        Revamped CBD precinct reaches new milestone

        Premium Content Revamped CBD precinct reaches new milestone

        News See inside Ipswich’s new council chambers and administration building. SEE THE...

        • 22nd Jun 2021 5:00 AM
        Make sure you are ready to stick with the QT

        Make sure you are ready to stick with the QT

        News The QT is set to take another significant step in its 170-year history of reporting...

        • 22nd Jun 2021 5:00 AM
        Revealed: 70 Qld private schools hit with major funding cuts

        Premium Content Revealed: 70 Qld private schools hit with major funding cuts

        News Dozens of Queensland private schools are soon to be hit