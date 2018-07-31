Gold Coasts bikies of Instagram call out each other on social media

A FEUD that appears to have started in jail has spilled onto social media with Harley Barbaro, an alleged Villains member, calling out former Hells Angel Ben "Notorious" Geppert.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Barbaro labelled Geppert a "maggot dog" and claimed he cried in jail.

"U (sic) got caved in jail and cried screaming to the screws," Barbaro wrote.

In his text-heavy Instagram story, Barbaro warned Geppert about bringing "dead brothers into it".

Barbaro's older brother Pasquale was one of several people assassinated in November 2016 in Sydney's inner west.

A year before he was killed in Earlwood, the 35-year-old had survived a separate targeted shooting.

And less than a year after Pasquale was gunned down while getting into his car, Barbaro's other brother Rossario took his own life after suffering from depression.

Geppert has been in jail twice this month and spent last weekend in Southport Watchhouse on the Gold Coast after he was caught breaching an order than banned him from visiting Robina Town Centre.

The 26-year-old was released on Sunday after he pleaded guilty to one count of trespass.

It's not know what inspired the latest feud between Geppert and Barbaro, however the two Gold Coast gangs they allegedly belong to are age-old rivals.

Barbaro has been charged under Queensland's anti-consorting laws as the state's police allege the 25-year-old has ties to Villains bikies.

In February, Geppert and his girlfriend Allaina Vader were kicked off a Hamilton Island resort while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Officers removed the pair by police boat from the island, with Ms Vader filming Geppert's police escorted eviction, then apparently posting it to his Instagram account.

Whitsunday Island Local Area Command issued Geppert, 26, and Ms Vader, 27, with infringement notices for threatening behaviour in or near a licensed premises.

And in May, video emerged of Geppert violently brawling in a KFC carpark on the Gold Coast.

Harley Barbaro leaving Southport Watchhouse. Picture: Jerad Williams