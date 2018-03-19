Mum’s tears for ‘gentle giant’ son

(Clock wise from top left): Jackson Clarke, Daniel Miller, Sam Leschke, Kurt Oxley, Kellei Hayward and Tahlia Keefe in the Islander Hotel in Surfers Paradise for Schoolies week.

WHEN Sam Leschke's lifeless body was discovered at his Mudgeeraba home, he was being closely guarded by two of his closest mates - the family's pet dogs.

Mother Teena Leschke told the Bulletin their two Australian Bulldogs were lying huddled next to Mr Leschke, 21, on Saturday morning when his 17-year-old sister found him.

Yesterday Ms Leschke fought back tears as she remembered her "gentle giant," a young man who loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Sam Leschke with a friend. Photo: Facebook

"My boy's gone and he's not coming back," she said.

"We're broken, just broken. And angry, as anybody would be. We just want justice for Sam."

It comes as Mr Leschke returned home on Friday night after having a drink at the local pub, the Wallaby Hotel.

He was found lifeless at the back of his Soma Court home the following morning around 9.30am.

Police say Mr Leschke was allegedly involved in some sort of brawl at the hotel, which spilt into the neighbouring park. Officers are looking for up to seven men involved and are treating his death as suspicious.

Family and friends outside the crime scene at Soma Court, Mudgeeraba. Picture Glenn Hampson

Born in Darwin, Mr Leschke moved to the Gold Coast with his family at just seven months of age before graduating from high school at Robina State High School a few years ago.

Ms Leschke said her son "was just a normal boy" and a "good kid" who wanted to work hard and enjoy life.

He was working full-time as a stonemason when he died and lived at home with his family.

"He had stopped once to save a roaming dog (that had escaped from the yard), that's just the type of person he was," she said.

Sam Leschke with friends. Photo: Facebook

"We have two dogs and he loved them.

"He loved to hang around his mates and he loved motorbikes.

"He would ride occasionally with his brother and friends. He loved me, he loved his father, his brother, his sister, his niece.

"He loved to have a drink with his mates ... it didn't have to be at the pub, but at a friend's house."

Sam Leschke driving on a Hinterland road. Photo: Facebook

Ms Leschke said her son "didn't deserve to die," adding she found out about his tragic death while she and her husband, Barry Leschke, were on holiday overseas.

"He was a gentle giant, he would do anything for anybody," she said.

"My husband and I just had our 25th wedding anniversary."

Despite being remembered by many friends, Mr Leschke's mother said he had a close group of friends he liked hanging out with.

Family and friends outside the crime scene at Soma court Mudgeeraba. Picture Glenn Hampson

Ms Leschke said the last photo she had of her son was at his 21st birthday in November last year.

Mr Leschke is survived by father, Barry, mother Teena, 24-year-old brother Toby and 17-year-old sister Kataya.

Sam Leschke with friends. Photo: Facebook

A post-mortem examination has been performed to determine cause of death.

His funeral will be held at a later date yet to be decided.