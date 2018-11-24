Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emma Martin was smoking a cigarette when she was allegedly attacked by a fellow tenant. Picture: Nine News
Emma Martin was smoking a cigarette when she was allegedly attacked by a fellow tenant. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Woman ‘bashed’ for smoking in carpark

24th Nov 2018 8:04 AM

WARNING: Confronting images.

A 36-year-old Gold Coast woman has allegedly been severely bashed by a man for smoking a cigarette in an underground carpark.

Emma Martin, a disability pensioner, was in the carpark of her Southport apartment building with a female friend when the two women were approached by a fellow resident, Nine News reported.

The neighbour, identified by Nine News as Rewi Borell, argued that Ms Martin was not allowed to smoke within the area.

Ms Martin's friend Kylie Klievens filmed the alleged incident on her mobile phone.

In the shocking video, Ms Klievens can be heard saying, "come on, stop it" as her friend is pushed to the ground beside a parked car.

"What is your deal mate? F*ck off," Ms Martin says.

A man's voice responds, "You're not allowed to smoke down here mate. My baby's sick, she's got asthma."

The footage also shows the man allegedly kick Ms Martin in the ribs while she is lying on the ground.

Ms Martin suffered serious injuries as a result of the alleged attack. Picture: Nine News
Ms Martin suffered serious injuries as a result of the alleged attack. Picture: Nine News

 

A newborn baby was reportedly metres away during the alleged incident.

Ms Martin suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and a burst eardrum in the alleged attack. She spent several days in hospital.

Mr Borell is now being charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. He is due to face Southport Magistrate's Court next week.

Ms Martin spent several days in hospital following the alleged attack. Picture: Nine News
Ms Martin spent several days in hospital following the alleged attack. Picture: Nine News
carpark editors picks gold coast smoking

Top Stories

    How switching on Swanbank E power station affected your bill

    premium_icon How switching on Swanbank E power station affected your bill

    Environment After sitting stagnant for three years, the State Government directed energy producer Stanwell to re-ignite its Swanbank E station last year

    Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    premium_icon Big development behind old suburb's property price spike

    Property Area well poised to take advantage of big business's arrival

    Teen's laugh puts driver into a spin

    premium_icon Teen's laugh puts driver into a spin

    Crime Witnesses fear for school boy's safety

    Drunk detour winds up in watch house

    premium_icon Drunk detour winds up in watch house

    Crime The men took a short cut between two hotels

    Local Partners