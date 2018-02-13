‘Car dealer’ winds odo back 150,000km

“Vehicles which aren’t serviced or maintained as required by their true odometer reading may pose a serious safety risk,”

“Vehicles which aren’t serviced or maintained as required by their true odometer reading may pose a serious safety risk,”

A GOLD Coast woman has been fined for winding back odometer readings on used cars while she acted as an unlicensed motor dealer.

An Office of Fair Trading investigation led to Emilia Lloyd being charged with acting as an unlicensed motor dealer and making false and misleading representations about the distance vehicles travelled.

She was fined $20,000 and convicted in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Between July 2016 and June 2017, Ms Lloyd bought 35 used cars from a Brisbane vehicle auction house, under the identity of her daughter who was a former licensed motor dealer.

It was found that she had "misrepresented" the odometer readings on vehicles she had sold to six people, including one vehicle which had its odometer wound back by 150,000 kilometres.

An investigation was launched by the OFT after a complaint was made by a potential buyer who conducted his own history checks and discovered an anomaly in the odometer reading.

The court also heard Ms Lloyd persuaded several acquaintances to sign registration documents stating that she 'could not have too many vehicles registered in her business name at the same time' and which she then sold as private sales.

In sentencing, the court noted the course of dishonest conduct displayed by Ms Lloyd and the

need to impose a fine that would also act as a deterrent to others considering similar activities.

Fair Trading Acting Executive Director Craig Turner said not only do people misrepresenting

vehicle odometers breach their obligations under the Motor Dealers and Chattel Auctioneers

Act 2014, but they also risk consumers' safety.

"Vehicles which aren't serviced or maintained as required by their true odometer reading may

pose a serious safety risk," Mr Turner said.

"The OFT takes these types of matters very seriously and encourages all consumers to report

any suspected unlicensed motor dealers, or issues surrounding odometer readings to the

OFT."

Consumers can check whether a motor dealer is licensed online at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).